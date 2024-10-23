Jharkhand polls: JMM releases 1st list, Hemant Soren fielded from Barhait

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha released its first list of 35 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Wednesday, 23 October, fielding chief minister Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey segments.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases — on 13 and 20 November — while the results will be declared on November 23.

Hemant Soren is the sitting MLA from Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district. He won the seat by 25,740 votes over his nearest BJP rival Simon Malto in the 2019 assembly elections.

His wife Kalpana Soren had won the Gandey by-poll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival, Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Of the 35 JMM nominees, Basant Soren, the incumbent chief minister's brother, will contest from Dumka, assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto from Nala, minister Mithilesh Thakur from Garhwa, Sonu Sudivya from Giridih and Bebi Devi from Dumri.

Basant Soren previously defeated former BJP minister Lois Marandi by over 6,842 votes in Dumka, a JMM stronghold.

This constituency was vacated by his elder brother, Hemant Soren, who won both Dumka and Barahit in the December 2019 assembly elections and chose to retain the latter. Hemant Soren had won Dumka by a margin of 13,188 votes against Marandi.