Hemant Soren’s plea rejected in land-linked PMLA case; trial moves a step closer

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren suffered a significant legal setback on Monday after a special PMLA court rejected his plea for discharge in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal acquisition of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi's Badgai area.

The special court, which had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides, held that there were sufficient grounds at this stage to proceed with the case and declined to discharge Soren from the proceedings.

The court observed that the records and allegations placed before it warranted further judicial examination, effectively clearing the way for the case to move towards trial.

The case relates to 8.86 acres of land in the Shanti Nagar area of Badgai in Ranchi and the alleged laundering of proceeds linked to the property. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has named Soren as an accused.

In his discharge petition, filed on 5 December 2025, Soren argued that the allegations against him were baseless and that there was insufficient evidence to justify prosecution.