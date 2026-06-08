Hemant Soren’s plea rejected in land-linked PMLA case; trial moves a step closer
Court says records and allegations warrant further examination, paving the way for trial
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren suffered a significant legal setback on Monday after a special PMLA court rejected his plea for discharge in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal acquisition of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi's Badgai area.
The special court, which had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides, held that there were sufficient grounds at this stage to proceed with the case and declined to discharge Soren from the proceedings.
The court observed that the records and allegations placed before it warranted further judicial examination, effectively clearing the way for the case to move towards trial.
The case relates to 8.86 acres of land in the Shanti Nagar area of Badgai in Ranchi and the alleged laundering of proceeds linked to the property. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has named Soren as an accused.
In his discharge petition, filed on 5 December 2025, Soren argued that the allegations against him were baseless and that there was insufficient evidence to justify prosecution.
He maintained that he had been unnecessarily implicated and claimed that the ED lacked concrete evidence linking him to any offence under the anti-money laundering law.
The ED opposed the plea, contending that documents, witness statements and materials collected during the investigation were sufficient to establish a prima facie case and warranted a full trial.
Accepting the agency's argument at the current stage of proceedings, the court dismissed Soren's petition.
The ruling marks another key development in a case that has carried major political implications in Jharkhand. It was in connection with this investigation that Soren was arrested in early 2024, leading to his resignation as chief minister and the elevation of Champai Soren as his successor before Soren later returned to office.
During the investigation, the ED conducted multiple searches and issued several summonses to Soren for questioning before his arrest.
Legal experts note that while the discharge plea has been rejected, Soren still has the option of challenging the special court's order before a higher court.
With the latest ruling, the case is expected to proceed to the next stage of judicial scrutiny, bringing the Jharkhand chief minister closer to facing trial in one of the state's most closely watched legal battles.
With IANS inputs
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