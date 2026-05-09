ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons in fresh PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 9 May carried out fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and individuals allegedly linked to him as part of a newly registered money laundering investigation, officials said.

Arora, 62, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency.

According to officials, Arora’s official residence in Chandigarh was among five premises searched across north India. The ED also raided two locations in Delhi and the office of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar area.

The searches were launched after the agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Earlier, on 17 April, the ED had searched Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

As part of that probe, officials said the agency provisionally attached movable and immovable assets belonging to Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, its director Arora and associated entities on 19 April over alleged FEMA violations involving bogus sales and exports worth Rs 157.12 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann criticised the raids during a press conference in Sangrur, accusing the BJP-led Union government of using Central agencies such as the ED and the CBI as “weapons” for political purposes. “The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab,” Mann said in a post on X.