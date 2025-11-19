Her courage, patriotism inspire me to stand against injustice: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary
Nation, Congress party pays tribute to first woman prime minister of India
The Congress on Wednesday, 19 November, paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he was inspired to make fearless decisions for India from his grandmother.
He along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi said her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire him to stand firmly against injustice.
In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "I got inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to put national interests first in every situation from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire me to stand firmly against injustice."
In a post on X, Kharge said the exemplary and dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, will forever inspire.
"Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress. Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations," Kharge said.
"On her birth anniversary, we offer our respectful homage to her enduring legacy," he said.
Congress general secretary, in-charge, organisation, K C Venugopal remembered the first female prime minister as someone who steered the country through turbulent times and ushered in an era of welfare.
"Her bold leadership saw India emerge as a strong global force that stood shoulder to shoulder with superpowers and never bowed down to any pressure," Venugopal said on X.
Till her last breath, she gave it her all to our country and laid down her life for its unity, integrity and sovereignty, he said.
"For generations to come, she will be revered for her service to the nation. Her life remains one of the most important guiding lessons for us all, and we will always be inspired by her vision and dedication to our country," he said.
The Congress, on its official X handle, said, "The embodiment of 'Shakti', Indira ji steered the nation towards self-reliance, inclusive development and an advanced global standing, undaunted in the face of numerous geopolitical challenges."
Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines