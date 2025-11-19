Her courage, patriotism inspire me to stand against injustice: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

The Congress on Wednesday, 19 November, paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he was inspired to make fearless decisions for India from his grandmother.

He along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi said her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire him to stand firmly against injustice.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "I got inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to put national interests first in every situation from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire me to stand firmly against injustice."