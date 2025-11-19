Indira Gandhi remembered for shaping a strong, self-reliant nation
Her birth anniversary also marks National Integration Day, instituted by the Congress in 1985 to acknowledge her contribution to strengthening unity in a diverse nation
The Congress on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, recalling her decisive leadership and lasting impact on India’s political and developmental trajectory.
Senior leaders including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal visited Shakti Sthal in New Delhi to offer floral tributes.
In a post on X, the party said, “On her birth anniversary, we honour Indira ji’s fearless leadership, decisive vision and unwavering commitment to India’s progress. From the Green Revolution to the liberation of Bangladesh, her bold leadership shaped a strong, self-reliant nation that bowed to no superpower.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, writing on X: “Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary.”
Indira Gandhi, born on 19 November 1917 in Allahabad to Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, remains one of India’s most influential political figures. Her tenure as Prime Minister, spanning 1966–1977 and 1980 until her assassination in 1984, was marked by transformative policies, strong central leadership and pivotal moments in India’s geopolitical engagements.
Her birth anniversary also coincides with National Integration Day, instituted by the Congress in 1985 to honour her role in strengthening national unity. The day underscores her efforts to bring together India’s diverse communities and reinforce a collective national identity.
Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 India–Pakistan War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, remains one of her defining achievements. Throughout her political career, she advocated for unity, resilience and self-reliance, principles the Congress highlighted as central to her enduring legacy.
