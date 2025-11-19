Indira Gandhi remembered for shaping a strong, self-reliant nation

The Congress on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, recalling her decisive leadership and lasting impact on India’s political and developmental trajectory.

Senior leaders including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary K.C. Venugopal visited Shakti Sthal in New Delhi to offer floral tributes.

In a post on X, the party said, “On her birth anniversary, we honour Indira ji’s fearless leadership, decisive vision and unwavering commitment to India’s progress. From the Green Revolution to the liberation of Bangladesh, her bold leadership shaped a strong, self-reliant nation that bowed to no superpower.”