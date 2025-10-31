Indira Gandhi: The Iron Lady who forged a nation’s destiny

As India observes the 41st anniversary of Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi’s martyrdom on 31October, it is fitting to reflect on the enduring legacy of a leader who was much more than a political heir. Indira Gandhi was the architect of India’s resilience and self-reliance, a symbol of the nation’s unwavering determination to stand tall amid global turbulence.

Born in 1917 into the very heart of India’s freedom movement, Indira knew from a young age the meaning of sacrifice and service. A student of Visva-Bharati and Somerville College, Oxford, she combined intellect with an unshakeable sense of duty. Her years alongside Jawaharlal Nehru cemented a vision of India grounded in democracy, social justice and national pride.

Her ascent to the Prime Ministership in 1966 was met with skepticism. At a time when politics was dominated by male veterans, many dismissed her as a “goongi gudiya”—a mere puppet. But Indira shattered these notions through decisive leadership, sharp intellect, and steadfast conviction.

The nationalisation of 14 major banks in 1969 was one of Indira Gandhi’s most transformative economic acts. By channeling financial resources toward farmers, small traders, and women, she sought to democratize access to credit, breaking the monopoly of an elite few. This policy went beyond economics to spark social change, laying the foundations for rural development and financial inclusion still vital to India today.

In 1971, her abolition of Privy Purses symbolized a final severance with India’s feudal past. By ending the financial privileges of former princely rulers, she reinforced the principle of equality before the law. The move drew fierce political opposition but underscored her belief that lasting progress requires dismantling inherited privilege, no matter the cost.