Nainital: Heritage building destroyed in blaze, elderly woman loses life

A devastating fire engulfed a historic British-era building in Nainital late on Wednesday night, claiming the life of an 82-year-old woman and leaving the iconic structure completely destroyed, according to police reports.

The fire broke out at approximately 9.45 pm at the Old London House, located in the busy Mallital market area, and continued to burn until the early hours of Thursday. Authorities confirmed the flames were finally brought under control after hours of effort.

Senior superintendent of police P.N. Meena stated that while the fire has been extinguished, an assessment of the damage is currently underway. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The lone victim, identified as Shanta Bisht, was the sister of Ajay Rawat, a noted historian and environmentalist. She lived in the building with her son Nikhil Bisht, an art director who worked on films like Barfi before returning to Nainital to care for his mother.

Nikhil survived the fire without injuries. Witnesses reported that he had desperately cried for help in an attempt to save his mother before collapsing in distress. Sadly, it was too late to rescue her.