Nainital: Heritage building destroyed in blaze, elderly woman loses life
The victim, identified as Shanta Bisht, was the sister of Ajay Rawat, a noted historian and environmentalist
A devastating fire engulfed a historic British-era building in Nainital late on Wednesday night, claiming the life of an 82-year-old woman and leaving the iconic structure completely destroyed, according to police reports.
The fire broke out at approximately 9.45 pm at the Old London House, located in the busy Mallital market area, and continued to burn until the early hours of Thursday. Authorities confirmed the flames were finally brought under control after hours of effort.
Senior superintendent of police P.N. Meena stated that while the fire has been extinguished, an assessment of the damage is currently underway. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
The lone victim, identified as Shanta Bisht, was the sister of Ajay Rawat, a noted historian and environmentalist. She lived in the building with her son Nikhil Bisht, an art director who worked on films like Barfi before returning to Nainital to care for his mother.
Nikhil survived the fire without injuries. Witnesses reported that he had desperately cried for help in an attempt to save his mother before collapsing in distress. Sadly, it was too late to rescue her.
The fire was first reported by a nearby mobile shop owner who saw smoke emerging from the building and quickly alerted emergency services. Fire crew responded promptly, but the intensity of the blaze posed significant challenges. Despite their immediate arrival, the fire proved difficult to contain, requiring hours of effort from around 40 rescue personnel. The flames were only subdued by around 2.00 am.
One fire truck deployed at the scene had to return for a water refill after its tank ran dry, highlighting limitations in firefighting resources. “The flames were too high to be controlled easily. The locals also assisted the authorities in dousing the flames but couldn't do much,” said Siddharth Sah, a local resident.
The Old London House, constructed in 1863 during the British colonial period when Nainital served as the summer capital of the United Provinces, held significant historical value.
Tragically, this is not the first fire-related incident to strike the Bisht family. Shanta Bisht’s younger sister Karnlata Rawat, a retired school principal, also died in a fire in 2020.
In response to the latest tragedy, sub-divisional magistrate Nawazish Khalik announced that all city hydrants would undergo inspection by both the fire department and water authorities. “The responsibility of the fire department will also be fixed,” he said.
