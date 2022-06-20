High alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in view of 'Bharat bandh' call

There was high security at Secunderabad, Nampally, Kachegua stations in Hyderabad, Kazipet, Jangaon, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other major stations.



Police have made it clear that there is no permission for Bharat bandh or protests. They have warned of stringent action against those participating in the protests.



Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma and other police officials have warned students and youth that if they indulge in any illegal activity and if cases are booked against them, this would render them ineligible for government jobs in future. They have also been told that if cases are booked they will not be issued passports.



Ever since the violence rocked Secunderabad station, authorities at other key stations in both the states remained on high alert. On June 18, Visakhapatnam railway station was closed for a few hours as a precautionary measure.