The Government playing with fire as Agnipath can potentially turn out rogues in and out of uniform

After the army, it was the Indian Railways which was the biggest recruiter and employer. The Narendra Modi government has messed up that sector as badly as it has everything else and now they are setting the youth on fire by putting together a scheme for their unemployment into the future, once their four year term is over. Such has been the nature of this hare-brained scheme of this government that even retired army men ideologically aligned with the regime are bitterly opposing the same.

Everything about the armed forces is not glorious. There are rogues in the army as well as in the police force and we have seen several examples of human rights violations by soldiers in Kashmir, the north east and elsewhere. It is safe to presume that many of the Agniveers recruited will be so insecure about their future that they would be more than willing to turn rogue, if the opportunity presents itself or at the bidding of people who would have the power to decide if they would be retained after four years or not.

What this scheme is also potentially capable of doing is recruiting an army of potential rogues – young boys turned out without employment are likely to use their skills against the civilian population at the behest of others or for themselves. They will be left with no choice but to turn themselves into a private militia for local criminals, politicians, even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh whose chief Mohan Bhagwat not long ago had proudly claimed he could raise an army to fight at the borders within three days. Well, he wouldn't need to do that any longer as there would be plenty of trained hands on the stray, ripe for the picking. And we all know what the RSS is doing these days.

The army is an honourable profession – there are generations of soldiers at all levels of the hierarchy who know nothing but a life in the army. Saying that these four-year boys could return to civilian life to become security guards is an insult not just to them but to the generations who fought for India on the borders and laid their lives down for the country. Somehow that cavalier statement by a BJP minister reminds me of how a couple of years ago a top official of the Niti Ayog had held up the success of Ola and Uber as a mark of a thriving economy at a time when demonetisation had completely destroyed small and medium industries, people had run out of jobs, unemployment was at an all time high and highly qualified people were turning to menial jobs to eke out a meagre existence.