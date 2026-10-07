High Courts should not prescribe custodial interrogation, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said High Courts should leave the choice of interrogation methods to the investigating agencies.

It cautioned that broad observations calling for custodial interrogation could jeopardise the rights of other suspects.

The ruling came as the court granted anticipatory bail to a Gujarat couple accused of altering a school principal’s service records.

The Supreme Court has said High Courts should not suggest a particular method of interrogating an accused, stressing that such decisions are best left to the investigating agencies.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S. Chandurkar made the observation while granting anticipatory bail to a couple accused of manipulating a school principal’s date of birth in official records to postpone his retirement.

The court was hearing an appeal by Miteshgiri alias Mulrajgiri Sevagiri Goswami and his wife, Ilaben Miteshgiri Goswami, against the Gujarat High Court’s rejection of their anticipatory bail applications.

In its 16 June 2026 order, the High Court had described custodial interrogation of the applicant and all other suspects as essential to establish the truth. The Supreme Court disapproved of that observation, saying courts should avoid prescribing how investigators question an accused.

The bench also cautioned against extending such remarks to other suspects, noting that sweeping observations could affect the rights of people who had not been named as accused.