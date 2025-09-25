High time courts revert to practice of day-to-day trials in sensitive cases: SC

The Supreme Court has emphasised that the long-standing practice of holding day-to-day trials, especially in sensitive matters, has been almost entirely abandoned and urged courts to return to it.

Highlighting that the right to a speedy trial is implicit in Article 21 of the Constitution, the apex court directed all high courts to set up committees to deliberate on the issue in earnest for the benefit of their respective district judiciaries.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan observed that any attempt to revive daily hearings must take into account the present social, political and administrative climate, including the functioning of the police.

"The practice of conducting trials on a day-to-day basis more particularly in important or sensitive cases as was the tradition about thirty years ago has been given a complete go-by. We sincerely believe that it is high time that the courts revert to that practice," the bench stated in its order dated 22 September.

The ruling came in response to a plea filed by the CBI, which had challenged a September 2023 order of the Calcutta High Court granting bail to an accused in a rape case.

The bench noted that one of the key reasons behind delays in the justice system is the discretionary approach of holding non-continuous criminal trials. In such cases, evidence is often recorded in a "piecemeal fashion", stretching proceedings across months or even years.