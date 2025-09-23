SC hints at decriminalising defamation while hearing The Wire plea

The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that “the time has come to decriminalise” defamation, while agreeing to examine a petition filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism (FIJ) seeking to quash criminal proceedings against it. The plea arose from summons issued in a case filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Amita Singh over an allegedly defamatory dossier published by The Wire.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to Singh after hearing preliminary arguments. During the proceedings, Justice Sundresh made an oral observation: “I think time has come to decriminalise all this…”

The petition was moved by FIJ, which runs the news portal The Wire, and its political affairs editor, Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprashasta. The complainant has alleged that the accused deliberately ran a campaign to malign her reputation, and argued before the trial court that the material published was part of a targeted attack.

This is not the first round of litigation in the case. In 2023, the Delhi High Court had quashed the summons issued against the journalists. The Supreme Court, however, reversed that decision and remanded the matter to the trial court, which subsequently reissued the summons. The Delhi High Court upheld the second summons, prompting the present challenge before the apex Court.

The Court’s latest remarks fit into a broader pattern of judicial unease with the continued use of criminal defamation. In September 2024, while staying proceedings in another high-profile case against journalists, the Supreme Court had observed that criminal defamation provisions are increasingly being misused to stifle free speech and reporting. Similarly, in 2022, the Court emphasised that while reputation deserves protection, it must be balanced carefully against the Constitutional guarantee of free expression under Article 19(1)(a).