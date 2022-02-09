Hijab row: Tense situation continues in K'taka, 15 held for violence

Araga Jnanedra, state Home Minister said that there is an attempt to ignite fire on the hijab row. He stated that arrests have been made in connection with the violence and he would share the details later.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai discussed the developments in the High Court this morning with Advocate General Prabhuling Navada. The CM was also briefed about the situation in the state by Education Minister B.C. Nagesh. State DG and IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant met the CM Bommai and held a meeting regarding the situation in the state.



As per the information of the Home department, confrontation and violent incidents broke out in 7 colleges of five districts in the state. The protests have been staged in 55 colleges of 19 districts in Karnataka.



Harihara police have lodged four cases regarding the violence on the hijab row. Hindu organisations have called for a bandh condemning the attack on teacher Manjunath Naik. Naik was attacked with iron rods and his condition is said to be serious. The Hindu organisations are planning to take a march from Vaibhav Theater to Tehsildar office.