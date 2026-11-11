Hijack threat note found on Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight

A hijack threat note found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight shortly before its scheduled departure triggered a security alert at Kolkata airport on Wednesday. All 105 passengers were deboarded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks.

The note was discovered by the cabin crew inside the lavatory of Air India flight AI 2772 at 10.37 am, according to an official statement. It threatened that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 am.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am for Mumbai. The discovery of the note prompted airport authorities and security agencies to initiate precautionary measures before the aircraft could take off.

Airport director Vikram Singh confirmed that the threat note had been found shortly before departure. He said all 105 passengers on board were deboarded and the aircraft was parked in an isolation bay.