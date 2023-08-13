Hikers who found body of Julian Sands recount 'chilling' experience

The hikers who found the body of Julian Sands in California's Mount Baldy area, have shared their feelings on finding the actor's corpse, saying that it was a chilling and surreal experience.

As reported by People magazine, Sands, who died at the age of 65, was first reported missing on January 3, and his corpse was found on June 24. His belongings were scattered all over, but his body was found intact.

"It was surreal," Bill Dwyer, one of the hikers who stumbled upon Sands' remains in Goode Canyon in the area, told The Los Angeles Times. Dwyer, who was one of the members of the rescue team in the search operations, found a boot away from the rubble.

After that, they found yet another boot, then trekking poles and uncovered some human bones, and later came across "a pile of dark winter clothes" nearby, with a pocket containing a wallet with a driver's license that displayed Sands' face.