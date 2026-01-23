Himachal finally sees first snow after barren Himalayan winter

Himachal Pradesh on Friday notched its first snowfall of the season, snapping a dry stretch that lasted almost three months and offering a brief lift to the state’s tourist economy.

The relief was sharper because much of the western Himalayas, including Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand, have endured an unusually snow-starved winter linked to a weakened western disturbance pattern, raising alarms among scientists over water security, apple orchards, ski tourism and the region’s fragile climate.

Videos from Kothi, Manali and Kufri flooded social media, with visitors dubbing the scenes a “winter wonderland” and sharing clips of snow battles and quietly dusted pine forests. Several posts on X came with a different message: slow down on the bends, as roads were turning slick.

According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, Kothi village near Manali topped the charts with 15 cm of snow. In the high-altitude tribal belt of Lahaul and Spiti, Gondla reported 12 cm, Kukumseri 6.8 cm and Hansa 5 cm. Jubbal in Shimla district logged 6 cm, Manali 4.8 cm, while Keylong and Kufri recorded 4 cm each. Shimla city saw only a light dusting at 0.6 cm.