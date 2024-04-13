Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu targets rebels over Rajya Sabha poll cross-voting

Sukhu said a person who sells himself for money can never be forgiven.

Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which these MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate, Sukhu said that the BJP has "stolen" one Rajya Sabha seat.

The people will give a befitting reply in elections by making the Congress victorious, he said.

Sukhu said the BJP did not stand with the people during the rain disaster and went to the Election Commission to "stop" the state government scheme under which women get Rs 1,500 per month. But the Congress government will give the money to all women from March to June once the elections are over, he added.

He expressed optimism over the Congress' victory in all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to six Assembly seats.