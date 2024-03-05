Himachal: Sukhu launches toll-free doorstep vet service by animal ambulance

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, 5 March, launched the 1962 mobile veterinary service for 44 development blocks in state, the first phase of which will cost the state Rs 7.04 crore.

Three mobile ambulances each are being provided to Bilaspur, Una, Solan and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul–Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each to Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, one to Kinnaur and seven for Kangra district.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani call centre on the occasion, an official statement said.