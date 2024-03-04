Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 per month to women in 18-60 age group
This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year.
This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls.
Addressing the media in Shimla, he said that Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative called Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna annually, and over five lakh women would be covered under it.
He said that with this, five out of 10 poll promises have been fulfilled and reiterated that the old pension scheme was restored benefitting 1.36 lakh employees of the state.
Last month, Sukhu had "accepted responsibility" for Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, the party's central observer and Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said.
CM Sukhu also posted on X in Hindi, saying, "Ever since we started solving people's problems, the BJP has been indulging in cheap politics to topple the government by some conspiracy or other. But let me assure you that this government will last for full a five years."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines