Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 per month to women in 18-60 age group

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that the state government will give Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years from the next financial year.

This was one of the 10 'guarantees' promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls.

Addressing the media in Shimla, he said that Rs 800 crore would be spent on the initiative called Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna annually, and over five lakh women would be covered under it.