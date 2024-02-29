Himachal Pradesh: Situation completely under control, says Congress

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has "accepted responsibility" for Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls, the party's central observer and Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Shivakumar also said the central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs, and state unit chief Pratibha Singh and "all differences have been ironed out".

Addressing the media in Shimla along with party observer Bhupinder Hooda, Shivakumar said after one-to-one meetings with the Congress MLAs and deliberations with Sukhu and Singh, differences have been ironed out. He also said it has been decided to form a coordination committee to sort out all internal matters, and no leader will go to the press.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also asserted that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is "completely under control" and the BJP has failed in its attempts to "destabilise the elected government" in the hill state.

CM Sukhu also posted on X in Hindi, saying, "Ever since we started solving people's problems, the BJP has been indulging in cheap politics to topple the government by some conspiracy or other. But let me assure you that this government will last for full a five years."

The Congress government in the state faced a crisis after the party lost the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat despite having the requisite numbers in the Assembly, owing to cross-voting by some of its own MLAs, who are now siding with the BJP. The six MLAS who cross-voted have been disqualified by the speaker and are likely to challenge their disqualification from the House.