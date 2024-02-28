Himachal Assembly adjourned sine die after passing 2024-25 Budget

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) was on Wednesday adjourned sine die (indefinitely) after the passing of the Budget for 2024-25 and related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 62,421.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

The Budget was passed in the absence of the Assembly's 25 BJP members as 15 of them were suspended while the remaining 10 staged a walk out in protest against the suspension. The Congress holds 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly, with the remaining three seats held by independents.

The BJP's Satpal Singh Satti said the the party MLAs were suspended as the government did not have the required adequate majority in the house to pass the financial bill.

Nine MLAs, including six Congress MLAs and three independents, who reportedly cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls held on Tuesday, were also absent from the house. The Budget was passed by voice vote without a discussion on cut motions and the speaker applied the guillotine.