Himachal on high alert as MeT issues red warning for heavy rainfall

With memories of the devastating 2023 monsoon still fresh, Himachal Pradesh has been placed on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall across several districts over the next two days, prompting the state government to activate its disaster response machinery.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday. A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday (July 20), while Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur will remain under the highest weather warning on Tuesday, 21 July.

The warning comes even as the monsoon continues to batter the hill state. Flash floods triggered by heavy rain on Saturday evening blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road near the ITBP camp at Mastarang in Kinnaur district's Rakchham area, causing extensive soil erosion and damage along the ravine. Officials said no casualties have been reported.

Rainfall intensified across several regions, with Dharamshala recording 82.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Kangra (57.9 mm), Paonta Sahib (33 mm), Palampur (27.1 mm), Bhattiyat (22.2 mm) and Jot (20 mm).