Himachal on high alert as MeT issues red warning for heavy rainfall
Shimla Meteorological Centre forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday
With memories of the devastating 2023 monsoon still fresh, Himachal Pradesh has been placed on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall across several districts over the next two days, prompting the state government to activate its disaster response machinery.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday. A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday (July 20), while Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur will remain under the highest weather warning on Tuesday, 21 July.
The warning comes even as the monsoon continues to batter the hill state. Flash floods triggered by heavy rain on Saturday evening blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road near the ITBP camp at Mastarang in Kinnaur district's Rakchham area, causing extensive soil erosion and damage along the ravine. Officials said no casualties have been reported.
Rainfall intensified across several regions, with Dharamshala recording 82.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Kangra (57.9 mm), Paonta Sahib (33 mm), Palampur (27.1 mm), Bhattiyat (22.2 mm) and Jot (20 mm).
According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to precipitation between 115.6 mm and 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while extremely heavy rainfall exceeds 204.5 mm in a single day.
The red alert has revived concerns over a repeat of the catastrophic monsoon of 2023, when torrential rain, landslides and flash floods claimed more than 550 lives and caused widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh.
In response, chief secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has directed all deputy commissioners to activate District Emergency Operation Centres round the clock and identify vulnerable locations prone to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods. Authorities have been instructed to take preventive measures and ensure swift emergency response.
Quick Response Teams, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Home Guards, police, fire services and ambulance networks have been placed on full alert, while contingency plans and resource inventories are being reviewed to ensure adequate stocks of food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.
The administration has urged residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes, refrain from crossing flooded roads or overflowing bridges, and strictly follow official weather advisories. Emergency assistance can be sought through the state helpline 1070 or district helpline 1077.
With PTI inputs