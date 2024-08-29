HP: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ministers to defer drawing pay for 2 months

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Thursday that he, his ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of boards and corporations would defer drawing their salaries and allowances for two months, citing the state's "grim financial situation".

The chief minister made the announcement in the Assembly and also urged other members of the House to follow suit.

He said the government was making efforts to increase its revenue and reduce unproductive expenditure but it would take some time for the results to be visible.

Expressing concern over the dismal financial position of the state, Sukhu said the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) for the year 2023-24 was Rs 8,058 crore, which has been reduced by Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 6,258 crore during the current financial year.