Himachal assembly resolution condemns Kangana Ranaut's remarks

Supporting the resolution, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the farmers are furious over Ranaut's remarks and the BJP should seriously consider its members' conduct.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said an FIR should be registered against the actor–MP as her remarks can create a law-and-order situation.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore of the Congress said Ranaut was habituated to making "ridiculous" remarks.

Pacifying the agitated members, speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said a resolution condemning the remarks of Kangana Ranaut had been passed by the House and there was no need for further discussions.

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh, who is the state Congress president, hit out at Ranaut as well, terming her remarks "reckless and misinformed". The Congress leaders, in two separate statements, condemned her remarks and said they were a grave insult to farmers.

Notably, it was Vikramaditya that Ranaut defeated in the Lok Sabha election for the Mandi seat.

Vikramaditya, in his statement, said, 'Her baseless allegations questioning the role of USA and China in the farmer unrest are ludicrous, not grounded in reality, and showcase her intellectual bankruptcy... As a member of the treasury benches and an elected representative of the Mandi parliamentary segment, Kangana Ranaut should be restrained while speaking on such sensitive issues.

'It is noteworthy that the Union government, particularly the ministry of external affairs, should respond to her claims, which undermine the nation's foreign policy.'