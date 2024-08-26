Kangana Ranaut remarks: Why does BJP hate farmers, asks Congress

The Congress on Monday lashed out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest, with party leaders asking why the BJP harbours such "hatred" toward the country's farmers.

Ranaut has stoked controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. With Haryana going to polls on 1 October, the Opposition has targeted the ruling BJP over the issue.

The saffron party has also expressed disagreement with the Mandi MP's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, India's largest farmers' organisation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Monday condemned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her "derogatory and factually incorrect comments".