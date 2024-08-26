Kangana Ranaut remarks: Why does BJP hate farmers, asks Congress
The farmers' organisation SKM has demanded an apology from Ranaut and PM Modi for the former's remarks
The Congress on Monday lashed out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on the farmers' protest, with party leaders asking why the BJP harbours such "hatred" toward the country's farmers.
Ranaut has stoked controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.
In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. With Haryana going to polls on 1 October, the Opposition has targeted the ruling BJP over the issue.
The saffron party has also expressed disagreement with the Mandi MP's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest.
Meanwhile, India's largest farmers' organisation, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Monday condemned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her "derogatory and factually incorrect comments".
The MP from Mandi also blamed vested interests and "foreign powers" for prolonging the protests even after the farm laws were repealed.
In the video clip, she can be heard specifically naming China. "What happened in Bangladesh, it could have easily happened here too. There is a conspiracy by foreign powers and these filmi people thrive on it. They don’t care if the country goes to the dogs," the BJP MP said.
"It is extremely painful that this MP, who is a habitual abuser of farmers, has now taken the extreme step of calling Indian farmers murderers, rapists, conspirators, and anti-national. It is not surprising that this MP is making such utterances because it has been the long-standing policy of BJP to insult, denigrate and discredit the historic anti-corporate farmers’ movement led by SKM at the borders of Delhi,” the SKM said in a statement.
The farmers' organisation also demanded an apology from Kangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “SKM demands that PM Narendra Modi himself apologises to the farmers of India for the reprehensible and untruthful comments made by an MP of his party. It is high time the PM stands with the ‘annadatas’ of India and does not allow his party and its members to misbehave with those who are providing food security to the nation,” the SKM said.
Earlier in the day, Congress general-secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned whether "Kangana made this cheap allegation on the farmer as per BJP's election strategy".
"Were these just Kangana's words or did someone else copy them? If not, then why are the prime minister of the country, the chief minister of Haryana and all the BJP MPs and MLAs silent on the issue?" Surjewala asked in an X post.
"Get well soon Kangana! After all, why do BJP people hate the country's 'Annadata' so much? BJP has always lied, deceived, conspired and oppressed our farmers. And once again a BJP MP has made baseless allegations against our 'annadatas'," he said in his post in Hindi.
Asking the Modi government and BJP to "break their silence", Congres spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "BJP MP Kangana has called the country's food providers murderers and rapists She also said America and China are spreading instability in the country. Meaning, Modi government is so weak that foreign powers are doing all this? The government and BJP should break their silence, otherwise should this be considered their official stand as well?"
Kangana's remarks sparked discontent within her own party, as senior BJP leader from Punjab, Harjit Garewal, urged her to refrain from making such statements. In response to the backlash, the BJP issued a statement clarifying that Ranaut's comments do not reflect the party's views, expressing their disagreement with her remarks.
With inputs from agencies
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines