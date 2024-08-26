BJP asks Kangana Ranaut to pipe down
Ranaut's remarks, made ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, could inflame farmers’ anger against the BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled up actor-MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday for linking the farmers' protest to the recent unrest in Bangladesh. The party stated that Ranaut's comments do not reflect its stance and that she is not authorised to speak on its behalf.
The BJP has also instructed Ranaut to avoid such statements in the future, reaffirming its commitment to social harmony under its motto “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas”.
Ranaut's remarks, made ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, could inflame farmers’ anger against the BJP, potentially affecting the party's prospects in rural areas of the state.
Earlier, Ranaut suggested in a video on X that the farmers' protests could have led to a situation similar to Bangladesh if not for the Modi government’s intervention. She claimed that the protests involved severe violence and exploitation, and that "rape was going on and bodies were found hanging".
The BJP clarified that Ranaut’s statements are not its position and emphasised that she is not authorised to address party policy issues. The party reiterated its dedication to its principles of inclusivity and development.
“The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut,” the BJP said in a statement.
On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party's policy issues, it said. “On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the statement said.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony,” it added.
Ranaut’s controversial behaviour is not new. Neither is this the first time she has faced backlash over her comments on the farmers' protests. In 2020, for instance she faced criticism for her derogatory remarks about the protesters.
During the farmers' protest, the actor had put out an X post mistakenly identifying an elderly woman as Bilkis Bano, a prominent figure from the Shaheen Bagh protests. She claimed that the woman was "available for Rs 100" to participate in protests.
Shortly after being elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on 6 June. The constable reportedly said Ranaut had insulted her mother, who was among the farmers protesting in 2020 against the now-repealed farm laws.
