BJP asks Kangana Ranaut to pipe down

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled up actor-MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday for linking the farmers' protest to the recent unrest in Bangladesh. The party stated that Ranaut's comments do not reflect its stance and that she is not authorised to speak on its behalf.

The BJP has also instructed Ranaut to avoid such statements in the future, reaffirming its commitment to social harmony under its motto “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas”.

Ranaut's remarks, made ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, could inflame farmers’ anger against the BJP, potentially affecting the party's prospects in rural areas of the state.

Earlier, Ranaut suggested in a video on X that the farmers' protests could have led to a situation similar to Bangladesh if not for the Modi government’s intervention. She claimed that the protests involved severe violence and exploitation, and that "rape was going on and bodies were found hanging".

The BJP clarified that Ranaut’s statements are not its position and emphasised that she is not authorised to address party policy issues. The party reiterated its dedication to its principles of inclusivity and development.