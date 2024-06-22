Kangana Ranaut and the slap-stick quandary

The last fortnight has not been a good one for Himachal's politicians.

The chief minister, Mr Sukhu, lived up to the promise he had shown as a child and lost all four Lok Sabha seats to the BJP.

The late chief minister Raja Virbhadra's son, Vikramaditya Singh, will never be able to show his face in royal circles again, having lost miserably to a far-from-common commoner in the Mandi seat.

Mr Anurag Thakur of the BJP has been divested of his central ministership. There is some speculation that the always-smiling Mr J.P. Nadda may have had something to do with it: he first moth-balled the father, and now the son.

That now leaves only the Holy Ghost, the banarsi pan(jandrum), he of the Immaculate Conception, to deal with. As someone sang, to everything there is a time...

And finally, the Himachal-ki-beti Kangana Ranaut was slapped in the geezer by a lady constable of the CISF (Central Industrial Slapping Force). (This, of course, solves the mystery of the recent deployment of the CISF for Parliament security — perhaps the stigmata on Ms Ranaut's flaming cheek is a dress rehearsal of what Opposition MPs can expect from the CISF chappies in Parliament.

Of course, Ms Ranaut herself is now safe — a lawyer friend tells me that slapping her again would amount to res judicata or 'double jeopardy', and would therefore not be allowed by My Lords if they ever return from their vacations.

Coming back to the slapping, however, I feel a disclaimer is in order here: I abhor violence and do not condone it, except when it is inflicted on people I don't like.

I do not dislike Ms Ranaut — how can the male of any species except perhaps the Streptococcus? — but I do disapprove of many of her utterances and the ideas she stands for.