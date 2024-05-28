Lok Sabha polls: Kangana Ranaut's 'barking dogs' spark another Rajput revolt

Political analysts suggest that this controversy could lead to a significant setback for Ranaut. The timing of the controversy, just ahead of the last polling day on 1 June, could sway undecided voters and erode the support base she has built up over the past few months.

Ranaut attempted to clarify her statement: "My words were taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for my party and its workers. I apologise if my remarks hurt anyone."

Despite her efforts to mitigate the damage, the controversy continues to dominate headlines. The opposition parties have naturally seized the opportunity to criticise the BJP's choice of candidate, questioning Ranaut's suitability for a political role.

With the end of the elections approaching and Himachal ready to finally vote, it remains to be seen how this controversy will affect the BJP's prospects in Mandi.

All four constituencies will vote in the last phase on 1 June.

Mandi, often referred to as Little Kashi and historically known as Mandavya Nagar, holds immense significance as one of Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha constituencies. In this crucial seat, BJP's Kangana Ranaut is contesting against Himachal Pradesh’s PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, the 34-year-old son of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister of the state.