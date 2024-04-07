Confident Himachal will support us, truth will prevail: Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-polls to be held simultaneously in Himachal Pradesh, Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed confidence that the people of the state would support her party and truth would prevail.

She said on the one hand, there was the BJP's pursuit of power by using money and agencies, destroying democracy in the process, and on the other, there was the Congress' resolve to work tirelessly for people with truth, courage and patience.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka said, "I met all leaders of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh. I am proud of their unity, hard work, courage to contest elections strongly and their dedication to the people.

"On the one hand, there is the BJP's empire of fear, greed and lies. The pursuit of power through money power and agencies is a politics that destroys democracy. On the other hand, Congress has the resolve to work tirelessly for people with truth, courage and patience. I have full confidence that the public will support us and truth will prevail."