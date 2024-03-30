Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP-led Centre over 'rising debt'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP-led Centre on Saturday, 30 March, over its proposal to borrow more than Rs 14 lakh crore, asking why is the government "drowning the people in debt" when instead of relief being provided to them, the "burden of unemployment, inflation and economic crisis" is increasing.

In her budget speech last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to borrow Rs 14.13 lakh crore by issuing dated securities to meet a revenue shortfall in the next financial year starting 1 April.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "The finance ministry stated that the government is going to borrow more than Rs 14 lakh crore in the current financial year. Why?"

In the 67 years since Independence till 2014, the country's total debt was Rs 55 lakh crore, the Congress general secretary said while pointing out that in the last 10 years, the Narendra Modi government increased it to Rs 205 lakh crore.

The Modi government has borrowed about Rs 150 lakh crore in the last 10 years, she claimed.