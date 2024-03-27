Youth has understood BJP can't provide employment: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 27 March attacked the Centre over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth has understood that the BJP cannot provide employment and her party has a concrete plan for providing jobs to them.

Citing the India Employment Report 2024 released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD), Gandhi pointed out that out of the total unemployed people in India, 83 per cent are youth.

"The share of educated youth in the total unemployed was 35.2% in 2000. In 2022, it has almost doubled to 65.7%," she said.

"On the other hand, the Prime Minister's Chief Economic Advisor is saying that 'the government cannot solve the problem of unemployment'," the Congress general secretary said.

This is the truth of the BJP government, she added.

"Today every youth of the country has understood that BJP cannot provide employment. Congress Party has a concrete plan to provide employment to the youth," she said.

Gandhi also listed the facets of the Congress' plan in dealing with the issue such as the guarantee that 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled immediately.