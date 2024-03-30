Kangana in Mandi, runout in Himachal?

Seismologists have been predicting an earthquake in the Hindukush Himalayas for quite some time now, and it happened earlier this week. Ms Kangana Ranaut, eminent historian and chronicler of India's Independence, has been given the ticket by BJP to contest the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal.

This will cause quite a few fault lines and post-quake tremblors in the coming days. The sitting MP from here is another lady, Rani Pratibha Singh, widow of the late six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh. She, being better informed than the chief minister and his intelligence sleuths, had read the writing on the wall and had announced last week that she would not be contesting. This election, therefore, promises to be a dame-changer.

We in Himachal. who keep our ears close to the ground to detect tectonic shifts and tremors in the Himalayas, had been expecting this for some time. Ms Ranaut, of course, had in 2021 denied this eventuality, saying Himachal was not "complex" enough for her special talents and therefore lacked challenges: there was no poverty there, and no crime either — both essential prerequisites for winning elections in India.

Presumably, the state is now complex, poor and crime-ridden enough and its apples ripe for the plucking, what with electoral bonds having introduced it to defections, cross-voting, resort politics and retaliatory disqualifications, all sine qua non of our own version of democracy. And so, in a departure from the Biblical fable, the apple has been offered to Eve, and boy, has she jumped at it!

Make no mistake — Ms Ranaut would be a formidable candidate. She has proved time and again that she is the only man in Bollywood, she has strong opinions and expresses them in even stronger language, she does not let history, logic, common sense or the truth stand in her imperious way. This is one Ranaut who will be difficult to run out; it will take a hit-wicket to send her back to her Pali Hill house in Mumbai.