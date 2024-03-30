Kangana Ranaut in Mandi: BJP dissidents, erstwhile royals pose tough challenges

The influence of BJP dissidents and the erstwhile royal families in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency could make the road tough for Bollywood actor turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the high-profile seat.

Maheshwar Singh, a former BJP state president, three-time MP and scion of the erstwhile royal family of Kullu, has asked the party high command to review its decision to field Ranaut, while BJP dissidents who were denied a ticket in the 2022 Assembly polls and fought as independents held a meeting to chalk out future strategy.

BJP leader and former minister Ram Lal Markanda has resigned from the party along with his supporters after Congress rebel Ravi Thakur, who voted in favour of the BJP in last month's Rajya Sabha elections, was given a ticket for the Assembly by-polls from Lahaul and Spiti.

"I have left the BJP along with my supporters and would definitely contest the Assembly polls," Markanda had told PTI, adding that there is a even possibility of him contesting from the Congress party.

Mandi comprises 17 assembly segments — three tribal segments of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Bharmour in Chamba district, all four segments of Kullu district (Kullu, Manali, Banjar and Anni), and nine segments of Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi, Darang, Jogindernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Karsog and Sarkaghat in Mandi district and Rampur in Shimla district. Of the 17, eight are reserved for Schedule Castes and Tribes.