Kangana Ranaut begins Lok Sabha campaign with roadshow in Mandi

Actor Kangana Ranaut began her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandi constituency on Friday, 29 March, with a roadshow, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram" and asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development.

A large number of people turned up to see the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town.

Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering flowers on her and dancing to the beat of drums.

Ranaut started the roadshow in her home town with "Modi Ji ko Jai Shri Ram". She hailed other BJP leaders with similar slogans.

"Development is BJP's main agenda and we will spare no effort to win the elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi," she said, adding that the "people of Mandi will tell what is in their hearts".

This was Ranaut's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on 24 March.

In October 2022, Ranaut had said she was open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offered her a ticket.