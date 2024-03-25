LS polls: Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi on BJP ticket
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut pledges to be "reliable public servant"
Kangana Ranaut reacted effusively to the BJP's decision to field her as the party's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, saying, "My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janata's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has always had my unconditional support."
Mandi is Ranaut's place of birth, where she spent much time during her childhood growing up at her ancestral haveli in the Bhambla village.
Her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, a freedom fighter, was a member of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from the Indian National Congress, so the multiple award-winning actress and filmmaker is reviving a family tradition of representing the people.
Writing on X, Ranaut said: "I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant."
Meanwhile, senior party leader Dr Rajeev Bharadwaj would contest from Kangra constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Ranaut and Bharadwaj’s names figured in the fifth list of BJP candidates released on Sunday.
The BJP earlier renominated Union Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur and sitting MP Suresh Kashyap from Shimla (SC) constituency.
With this, the party has declared its candidates for all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, where polls will be held in the seventh and last phase on 1 June. The counting of votes will be held on 4 June.
