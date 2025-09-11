Himachal’s wounds deepen: Monsoon eases but 600 roads remain impassable

Even as the monsoon’s relentless downpours begin to relent across Himachal Pradesh, the state remains scarred, with nearly 600 roads — including four major national highways — still barricaded and impassable.

Kullu district has the highest number of blocked roads at 216, followed by Mandi with 150 closures. Key affected highways include NH-3 (Attari-Leh), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj Road), and NH-503A (Amritsar-Bhota Road). In total, 586 roads are still shut despite improving weather conditions.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that floods and landslides have disrupted 571 power transformers and 378 water supply schemes.