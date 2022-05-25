Himachal prohibits confining mother pigs

They're used to confine pregnant pigs, who are typically transferred to farrowing crates to give birth and are kept in them until their piglets are taken away.



Farrowing crates are fundamentally the same as gestation crates, except that they contain small side compartments for piglets.



"PETA India commends the Himachal Pradesh government for its action, which could spare countless pigs severe confinement in crates," PETA India Advocacy Associate Farhat Ul Ain said on Wednesday.



"PETA India reminds everyone that they can help prevent the suffering of pigs and other animals simply by not eating them, as the use of these crates is just one horrific practice of the meat industry. Pigs are also transported in extremely crowded vehicles to slaughterhouses, where they're killed by being stabbed in the chest, often after first being struck on the head with a hammer."