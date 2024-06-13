Let Himachal prove it released surplus water to Delhi: Yamuna River Board

Himachal Pradesh should prove it has been releasing 137 cusecs of unutilised water for Delhi according to the Supreme Court order of 6 June, the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) has told the top court. The board has acknowledged it is not in a position to estimate whether Himachal Pradesh is abiding by the apex court's prior order.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the UYRB referred to a letter sent to Haryana by Himachal Pradesh, in which the hill state has said its share of unutilised water was already flowing uninterruptedly to the Hathni Kund barrage and that Haryana should release it to Delhi.

The affidavit, filed through advocate Brajesh Kumar, states:

'As per above letter, the 137 cusec of unutilised water is already flowing uninterruptedly from the territory of Himachal Pradesh to Tajewala (in Haryana). It therefore emerges that Himachal Pradesh is not releasing any additional water subsequent to the order of the Supreme Court dated 06.06.2024 which could be measured by the UYRB.

'Himachal Pradesh does not have any storage from where it can release the additional water amounting to 137 cusec in pursuance to Supreme Court order and therefore excess water released by Himachal Pradesh for Delhi can only be ascertained using two methodologies which has also been mentioned by Haryana.'