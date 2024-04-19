Himachal: Trees uprooted, vehicles damaged in rain, hailstorm; yellow alert sounded

Rain and hailstorm accompanied by lightning on Friday lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the key tourist destinations of Manali and Shimla, uprooting trees and damaging vehicles, officials said.

In Manali, a tree uprooted in the storm damaged nine vehicles and the roof of a house near Bhutnath temple. One person sitting inside a vehicle suffered injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, they said.

Intermittent rain accompanied by lightning and hailstorm lashed Shimla and surrounding areas, and dark convective clods overcast the sky, reducing visibility to a few metres.

Reports of trees being uprooted and hailstorm lashing several parts of the state have also poured in.

The local meteorological station has predicted rain in isolated places in the mid-hills and rain or snowfall in the higher reaches in a few places from 20 to 23 April. It has also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lighting, hail and gusty winds in isolated places on 22 and 23 April.