Himachal university set to present its low-cost natural farming techniques at global event in France

Low-cost natural farming techniques adopted by Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni is expected to get global exposure at a 15-day international conference in France.

The conference being held from 24 September to 8 October is convened by French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment in France.

Representatives of eleven countries and fifteen institutes are participating in the conference on 'Natural Farming, Agroecology and Regenerative agriculture' and India is being represented by Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni (Solan).

The conference would have several rounds of discussions on theme project named "Plant protection in Agroecology" (protection of plants from insects and moths in natural farming) and Nauni University, which has done extensive work in natural farming is representing India, said Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.