Hindenburg research: SBI defends exposure to Adani group

Indian banks have an exposure of around Rs 80,000 crore to the Adani Group, which is 38 per cent of the group's total debt.

"While as a matter of policy, we don't comment on individual clients, in the interest of setting the context right, we wish to clarify that SBI's exposure to Adani Group is well below the Large Exposure Framework. All exposure to the group from SBI is secured by cash generating assets with adequate TRA/Escrow mechanism in place, hence debt service will not be a challenge," said Swaminathan J., MD of corporate banking and subsidiaries at SBI, in a statement.

The SBI, however, did not comment on the amount of its exposure to the group.