Hindenburg row: Left parties demand JPC probe

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, said, "The latest Hindenburg revelations have accused the regulator, SEBI, and that its chairperson herself is part of the manipulation. She must immediately quit and a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be constituted for the investigation."

CPI general secretary D Raja said whether a JPC is constituted or not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should speak on the issue.

"Hindenburg revelation has thoroughly exposed the BJP government headed by Mr Modi. How Mr Modi and his government are backing the corporate houses, particularly Adani's, to loot the wealth of the nation," Raja said.

"SEBI is considered to be a market regulator. But SEBI chief has conflict of interest... It is a very serious moral question whether she can continue to be chief. She has to think over," he said.

"As far as our party is concerned, she has to step down... Then what is the response of government?" he said.

"There is a need for high level appropriate investigation. Some people have demanded already JPC. Whether there is JPC or not, the situation cannot be allowed to continue like this. And Finance Minister, Prime Minister should spell out what they are going to do with this situation," Raja said.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah called it an "old story", and alleged that the SEBI did not probe the earlier allegations properly.

"You know this is an old story. When first this issue was exposed, the whole country was shattered as how the share market manipulation is helping Modi's very close friend Adani and family, and they are engaged in manipulation of shares. At that time government was 'hell-bent' to defend the Adani family, that it's false, report is not correct," Mollah said.

He said the Supreme Court put faith in SEBI.