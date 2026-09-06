Hindu influencer Bhardwaj arrested for assaulting activist’s father during CJP protest

Self-proclaimed Hindu influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar and was sent to one-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Bhardwaj was produced before additional sessions judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler at his residence around 2 pm, with his legal aid counsel appearing through video-conferencing, court sources said. He had initially been expected to appear physically before the Patiala House courts.

The arrest came a day after Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Police subsequently added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR registered over the alleged assault.

The case took a further turn with Delhi Police registering a separate FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the minor activist.

The teenager alleged that she faced online threats and harassment after publicly speaking about the alleged assault on her father. The FIR also invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal intimidation, stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman, besides relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.