Right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj remanded to police custody

Delhi Police have arrested 21-year-old right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with an alleged assault that left 38-year-old Sanjay Azad with serious head injuries during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June. A Patiala House court on Saturday remanded him to one day’s police custody, The Hindu and Hindustan Times separately reported.

The incident occurred on 23 June during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. Bhardwaj was initially booked for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

According to the first information report, Azad had accompanied his daughter to the demonstration when Bhardwaj and two or three others confronted him for recording a video. The argument allegedly escalated into an assault, leaving Azad with head injuries that required more than seven stitches.

The case attracted renewed attention after Bhardwaj appeared on a podcast on Wednesday and claimed responsibility for fracturing Azad’s skull. He also suggested that he had avoided imprisonment because Union minister Chirag Paswan and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra were like his “elder brothers”.

Clips from the podcast circulated widely online, prompting Azad’s 14-year-old daughter to appeal publicly for assistance. The BHIM Army, the Cockroach Janta Party and the Indian Youth Congress subsequently held a demonstration outside Parliament Street police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said the original FIR had been amended to include provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and charges relating to criminal intimidation.

Police have also registered a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the minor allegedly received rape threats through posts and messages sent by Bhardwaj and his associates.