Jailed accused among those ‘identified’ at Jantar Mantar protest

An investigation into the Delhi Police’s use of facial recognition technology during the NEET-UG protests has found that at least 25 people identified by the system at Jantar Mantar were in prison at the time, raising questions about the accuracy of the technology and its use to monitor peaceful assemblies.

The finding assumes significance as the Supreme Court examines whether the deployment of the Automated Face Recognition System (AFRS) and other biometric tools during the protests had a legal basis and whether such surveillance violated the fundamental rights to privacy, free speech and peaceful assembly.

According to an investigative report published by the Indian Express, the 25 people were among 2,873 individuals whom the Delhi Police claimed had criminal antecedents and were identified by facial recognition software at the main protest venue between 20 and 26 July.

However, police, prison and court records examined as part of the investigation showed that the 25 individuals were lodged in Delhi’s Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison complexes when the system purportedly detected them at Jantar Mantar.

The findings came days after the Supreme Court quashed FIRs registered across the country in connection with the student protests. The court, however, allowed the authorities to proceed against the 2,873 people whom the Delhi Police said had criminal records and had been identified at the protest.

The Delhi Police has stressed that facial recognition results are not treated as conclusive proof of a person’s presence and that no action will be taken without field verification.

Responding to questions from the Indian Express, the police said: “During the protests, 2873 individuals identified as prima facie having criminal antecedents were spotted. However, further verification in this regard is pending.”