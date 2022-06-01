Hindu litigant outfit removes advocate Hari Shankar Jain

Asked about the impact of their split on the future of the Gyanvapi case, Visen said, "Jain is simply an advocate in this case and an advocate can be changed any time."



Hari Shankar Jain said, "Differences started arising as his (Visen) ambitions started gaining momentum. He entered this case on my invitation and his niece Rakhi Singh was made a petitioner on his request. The other four plaintiffs Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak are with me. All this will not affect this case in any way."



Differences between Jain and Visen had started surfacing with beginning of the Court Commission survey after May 6 when the VVSS chief's said that he would withdraw the case went viral on social media.