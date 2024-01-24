Hindu Mahasabha leader, son charged with faking attack on house

Kallakurichi district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of All India Hindu Mahasabha Tamil Nadu unit general-secretary and his son under the Goondas Act for faking a petrol bomb attack on their house.

The Ulundurpet Police in Kallakurichi district had earlier arrested the All India Hindu Mahasabha general secretary Peri Senthil and his son Chandru on 23 December 2023 for engaging a third person to hurl a petrol bomb at their home.