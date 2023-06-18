FIR lodged against 'Adipurush' team by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha
The president of the NGO Sangharsh also filed a written complaint at Andheri PS, Mumbai against the producer-director, while the Hindu Sena petitioned the HC
The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi has lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the the producer, director, star cast and entire team behind the movie Adipurush.
In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods. "The film industry has been constantly targeting sanatan dharma [the eternal religion, according to Hindus] because it does not have the guts to make a movie on any other religion," reads the complaint addressed to the station in-charge of Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.
The application records the Mahasabha’s objection to the alleged insult that the film heaps on its central characters, including Ram, Sita and Hanuman. It also objects to the clothes and other details of the central characters' appearance, and the scripting of the dialogues in the film, claiming these are deliberately disrespecting Hindu beliefs.
Meanwhile Prithviraj Maske, president of the non-profit Sangharsh, has also filed a written complaint against the producer-director of the film Adipurush at Andheri police station in Mumbai.
According to Maske, certain aspects of the film deviate from the 'traditional' portrayal of the characters in Hindu mythology. In the movie, Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, is shown wearing a white sari. Maske claims that Hindus believe she wore a saffron sari when she left the palace. (Interestingly, many versions of the Ramayana, including Valmiki's, suggest she wore garments made of tree bark rather than fabric while living in the forest, as did Ram and his brother Lakshman.)
Moreover, Maske objects to the film's depiction of Lord Ram as a 'warrior' rather than the 'maryada purushottam' (the most righteous of men), and feels there are discrepancies in the portrayal of Ravana's Lanka, which shown to be made of stones instead of gold, reported Mint.
A writ petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court by the national capital’s Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta, claiming Adipurush mocks the Ramayana, the Sanskrit epic that the movie is based on.
A report in the Indian Express cites the petition as saying: "This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders/characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon’ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."
Moreover, the clothes, the get-up, and the dialogues of the film have evoked criticism from netizens
