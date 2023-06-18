FIR lodged against 'Adipurush' team by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha

Meanwhile Prithviraj Maske, president of the non-profit Sangharsh, has also filed a written complaint against the producer-director of the film Adipurush at Andheri police station in Mumbai.

According to Maske, certain aspects of the film deviate from the 'traditional' portrayal of the characters in Hindu mythology. In the movie, Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, is shown wearing a white sari. Maske claims that Hindus believe she wore a saffron sari when she left the palace. (Interestingly, many versions of the Ramayana, including Valmiki's, suggest she wore garments made of tree bark rather than fabric while living in the forest, as did Ram and his brother Lakshman.)

Moreover, Maske objects to the film's depiction of Lord Ram as a 'warrior' rather than the 'maryada purushottam' (the most righteous of men), and feels there are discrepancies in the portrayal of Ravana's Lanka, which shown to be made of stones instead of gold, reported Mint.