Hindu outfits take out rally in Himachal demanding waqf board be abolished

Hundreds of people took out a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Saturday, 28 September, under the banner of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, demanding the abolishing of the waqf board and a system of verifying identification documents of migrants to the state.

The organisation had given a call for a statewide protest over these issues. Led by Surjeet Singh, the district president of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti and Ashish Sharma, the district chief of Bajrang Dal, the procession was attended by several people who waved saffron flags and banners.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the town to maintain law and order while shops owned by members of a minority religious community remained closed.