Hindutva exists because Hinduism existed: Mahua Moitra at Kolkata debate

The storm in a coffee cup on Hinduism — as we have known it — vis-à-vis the practice of Hindutva in today’s India has been a raging one. A debate on a chilly Sunday evening on the sprawling Calcutta Club lawns, which heard out a number of discerning voices, argued the issue to enthral a choc-a-bloc audience but could not decide on a winner.

The context of the motion for the debate — 'Hinduism needs protection from Hindutva' — is clear, given the current majoritarian government's consistent harping on a religion in danger, and the need for a counter, eye-for-an-eye fashion, using the tools of Hindutva. Chairperson Dr Kunal Sarkar, a noted cardiac surgeon and eloquent debator himself, found the outcome ‘inconclusive’, though many in the crowd thought otherwise.

For veteran Congress leader Manishankar Iyer, Hinduism is a great spiritual religion while Hindutva is a political tract. ‘’Hindutva is Hinduism in paranoia. It asks 80 per cent Hindus to quiver before 14 per cent Muslims. Hindutva is a BJP leader slapping a blind, hungry tribal girl because she attends a Christmas lunch in a church. Hindutva raids shopping malls to tear down Christmas decorations…(V.D.) Savarkar described Buddhism as an existential threat to all Hindus...the ultimate negation of Hindutva, bearing the opiate of universalism and non-violence,’’ Iyer said.

Taking a different pitch, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra distinguished between the two in the sense that while Hinduism is a religious and spiritual path which allows space for multiple interpretations, Hindutva is a ‘political path’ which believes that its ideology is the only correct path.